Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TAP.A opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

