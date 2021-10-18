Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.05 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.