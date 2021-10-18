Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 7,752 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.