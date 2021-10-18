Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 95,200 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GAN were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GAN by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

