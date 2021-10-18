Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.45 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

