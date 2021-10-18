Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

