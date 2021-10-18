Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.