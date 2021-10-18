Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

