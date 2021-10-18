Toroso Investments LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

