Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.85% of Core Molding Technologies worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $11.50 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.