Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 13,315 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

