DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $4,042,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

DaVita stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

