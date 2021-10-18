Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.76% of Marine Products worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marine Products by 2,970.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 192,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.79 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

