Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 88.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,938,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.62.

NYSE SE opened at $354.50 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.