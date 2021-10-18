C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,320 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $176,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

