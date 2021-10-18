ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,332 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.25% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $325,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.97. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.