Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.77. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average of $203.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.