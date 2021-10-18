Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGA stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

