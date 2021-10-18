C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 87.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.32. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock valued at $65,704,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

