C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,362 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

