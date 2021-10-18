C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.