C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 317,947 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.13 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.