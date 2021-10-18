Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. Baidu has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Baidu by 31.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,991,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 45.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

