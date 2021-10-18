C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,155 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $6,466,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

HOG stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

