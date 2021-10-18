Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

