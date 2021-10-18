APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399,220 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

