Lincoln National Corp Invests $224,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

