Lincoln National Corp Sells 774 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 262,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,480,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

