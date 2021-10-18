Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 155,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

NYSE AIG opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.