Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,519 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.75 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.