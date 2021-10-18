Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 132,758 shares of company stock worth $1,033,923 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

