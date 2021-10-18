Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
