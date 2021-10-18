Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Grows By 50.7%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE VGM opened at $13.86 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.