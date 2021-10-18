QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.