QS Investors LLC Sells 946 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $548.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.