Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,744,460 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of OneMain worth $543,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after buying an additional 248,032 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

