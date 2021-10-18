Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 307.20

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.60) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

