DePay Market Cap Hits $4.02 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. DePay has a market cap of $4.02 million and $87,818.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,727,747.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

