Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $394,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.93 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

