First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,103 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

