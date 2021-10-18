Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

