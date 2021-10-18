Northern Trust Corp Has $363.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $363,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cintas by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $416.03 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $419.68. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.52 and its 200 day moving average is $375.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

