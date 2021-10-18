First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.50 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

