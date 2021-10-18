First Foundation Advisors Purchases 180 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $126.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.