First Foundation Advisors Has $597,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $273.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

