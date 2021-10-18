First Foundation Advisors Invests $538,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.17% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

