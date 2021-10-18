Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

