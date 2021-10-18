Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,646 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

