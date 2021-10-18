Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $616.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.02 and its 200-day moving average is $548.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

