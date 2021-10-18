First Foundation Advisors Invests $432,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29.

