Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Up 54.1% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock worth $2,492,712 over the last 90 days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

